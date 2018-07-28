Pompey unchanged for FC Utrecht clash

Pompey are unchanged for their final pre-season clash against FC Utrecht at Fratton Park (1pm).

Kenny Jackett has named the same starting XI as he did for his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

The Blues will line-up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Ronan Curtis partnering Brett Pitman up front.

Meanwhile, Brandon Haunstrup will feature in a left-midfield role.

Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough continue their central-defensive partnership against the Dutch top flight outfit, with Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes occupying Pompey's engine room.

Pompey

MacGillivray; Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown; Lowe, Naylor, Walkes, Haunstrup; Curtis, Pitman

Substitutes

McGee, Burgess, Rose, Close, May, Dennis, Evans, Dennis, Chaplin, Hawkins