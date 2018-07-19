Pompey unsure of timeframe for Donohue absence

Pompey remain unsure when Dion Donohue will return from being sidelined by Glandular fever.

The 24-year-old is currently unable to train as the illness continues to rule him out of Blues reckoning.

Dion Donohue training before struck down with Glandular fever

Having initially suffered with a blistered foot, it means Donohue has yet to feature during the pre-season friendly programme.

But while Kenny Jackett is unable to set a timeframe for the versatile performer’s return, he is convinced the ex-Chesterfield man can soon catch up following his enforced absence.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘There is enough of the season ahead, so Dion can recover and make a big contribution.

‘There’s still enough time for him to build on what was a good first season last year. He has settled down and can go one better.

‘Each individual is different in terms of getting over it, you have to give the individual concerned enough time to build up his strength.

‘Having said that, I am talking like a medical expert and I am certainly not that!

‘Dion feels slightly washed out sometimes when he trains. Sometimes he’s coming in, but mainly he is resting.

‘Hopefully his body recovers as quickly as possible and builds up the strength that he needs.

‘There is no timeframe, it’s something you have to take week by week and see how he feels.

‘At the moment there’s Dion and Ben Close absent. Keeping a complete squad fit is unlikely, but you work hard trying to keep the numbers down.’

– NEIL ALLEN