Pompey unveil more friendly opposition

Have your say

Pompey have announced a trip to Stevenage as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Blues last travelled to Broadhall Way in March 2017, when they suffered a 3-0 defeat during their march to the League Two title.

Now they are booked in to return to the League Two club on Saturday, July 14 (3pm).

In addition, a Pompey XI are to play fixtures against three local non-league opposition.

The Blues journey to Moneyfields on Tuesday, July 10 (7.45pm), Gosport on Tuesday, July 17 (7.30pm) and Bognor on Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm).

Friendlies against Cork (July 2) and the Hawks (July 7) had previously been announced.