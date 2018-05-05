Pompey unveil season ticket prices

Pompey have frozen season ticket prices for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Blues this evening face Peterborough in the final match of the campaign in the knowledge they will be in League One next year.

And the club have announced there will be no increase in season ticket prices for the Fratton faithful.

In addition, for the sixth year in succession, all accompanied under-10s in the Family Section can watch the Blues for free.

Current season ticket holders can secure their seat from 10am on Monday, May 14, while they are available to new purchasers from Monday, May 21.

The Early Bird rate is available until Friday, June 29, after which tickets will go on general sale.