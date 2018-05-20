Pompey upbeat over sealing move for attacker

POMPEY are confident of sealing a move for Ronan Curtis.

The Blues are edging closer to agreeing a deal to land the Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

It appeared the proposed transfer was being held up as the player’s club, Derry City, haggled over the final details of the agreement.

But those issues have now been ironed out, paving the way for the 22-year-old attacking talent to complete a move to Fratton Park.

The deal would be put in place and then actioned when the international transfer window opens on June 8.

Curtis would complete a two-year deal and link up with his new club when they return for pre-season at the end of next month.

The London-born player visited Fratton Park last week to finalise details on personal terms and look at the set-up of the club he’d be joining.

Curtis was impressed with what he saw as he took in Pompey’s home and the club’s facilities at their Roko training base in Hilsea.

That led to him trying to push through the move, as he spoke about his excitement of linking up with his new club.

Derry, though, were keen to maximise the earning potential of their prized asset who has scored seven goals for his team this term.

That meant Curtis’ statement the deal was over the line on Thursday was premature. But Pompey are confident the hold-ups are now sorted and there will not be any late hiccups over the arrival of Kenny Jackett’s first summer signing.

A fee in excess of £100,000 will be paid to secure Curtis’ services, with the player remaining with his club until the move was finalised.

Curtis played 30 minutes as a substitute as Derry lost 5-2 to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

