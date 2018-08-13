Pompey v AFC Wimbledon: Early team news

Have your say

Pompey take on AFC Wimbledon tonight at Fratton Park in the EFL Cup. Here is the early team news from both sides...

Kenny Jackett looks set to freshen up his starting XI for AFC Wimbledon’s visit.

But his assistant, Joe Gallen explained it will still be a strong side being put out to face the Dons in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Brett Pitman looks certain to return to the side after being dropped for the trip to Blackpool.

Brandon Haunstrup is another likely to feature while Luke McGee is set to get his first minutes of the season.

Dion Donohue (groin) and Nathan Thompson (knee) are missing but Conor Chaplin is back in contention for the first-round meeting.

AFC Wimbledon striker James Hanson is pushing for his full debut against Pompey.

The powerful striker has been a sub in both of the Dons' opening games following his summer arrival from Sheffield United.

Terrell Thomas is out with a thigh problem with former Pompey winger the only other doubt with a toe issue.

It’s been all change at Kingsmeadow this summer Neal Ardley signing 10 players and 11 departing.

Rod McDonald, Mitch Pinnock, Ben Purrington and former Pompey youngster Tom King have been among the new faces.