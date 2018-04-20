Pompey v Charlton: What you need to know about the opposition

Have your say

Pompey have entered must-win territory as the 2017-18 season reaches as exciting climax.

Thee Blues welcome play-off rivals Charlton to Fratton Park tomorrow for another key match with three games of the campaign remaining.

Charlton midfielder Ahmed Kashi

The Addicks sit fifth - two points ahead of Pompey who have not won in their past three outings.

A win for the visitors would put them in a commanding position to extend their season.

Here's all you need to know about Charlton ahead of the clash...

Manager

After a career as a renowned Premier League midfielder, Lee Bowyer has taken his first coaching steps at the Addicks, swapping running a carp fishing lake in eastern France for The Valley.

The 41-year-old, who won one England cap, started his career at Charlton before moving to Leeds United.

There he developed into an all-action midfielder who was primed for a multi-million pound move to Liverpool.

His career, which took in West Ham United, Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town, was interspersed by controversy, though.

Bowyer was brought on to the Charlton coaching staff at the start of 2017, before being appointed assistant manager to Karl Robinson last summer.

After Robinson left by mutual consent in March, the former midfielder stepped in as caretaker manager.

And he has done a fine job so far, taking the club from ninth to fifth in League One.

One to watch

Pompey's defenders will have to be wary of Josh Magennis' physical threat.

But, if he plays, Ahmed Kashi is a key player at the base of the midfield.

As Charlton fans sing, the Algerian international doesn't tend to give the ball away.

No player in League One betters his passing accuracy of 89.77 per cent, which is made all the more impressive considering he averages 51.5 passes per 90 minutes - the fourth highest in the league.

The 29-year-old is very much a player to keep it simple, build and develop play, finding more creative players in good areas.

Team news

Jay da Silva could return to the line-up on Saturday having started on the bench for Tuesday's victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Chris Solly and Billy Clarke will miss the rest of the season, while Bowyer has been coy over the injury situation, simply stating five players have niggles.

Formation

Bowyer proved his tactical nous in his first game in charge against Plymouth Argyle.

Moving away from the usual 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2 diamond system, the Addicks stopped the Pilgrims from playing their usual game. Charlton won 2-0.

The caretaker boss has proved flexible in his approach, keen to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and adapt from there.

Charlton are positive when they have possession.

They have players who can carry the ball, and no team has suffered more fouls than the Londoners in League One

Previous meeting

Pompey won the last fixture between the sides in December thanks to an own goal by Charlton's top scorer Magennis, who inadvertently turned in a Gareth Evans free-kick to send the large travelling support cock-a-hoop.

The win could have been secured with 25 minutes left but Brett Pitman was thwarted from the penalty spot by an excellent Ben Amos save.

Pompey, however, hung on to win 1-0.

Form

Charlton ended a three match winless run on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town.

After taking charge, Bowyer won his first three fixtures.

What the manager says

'This is going to be a different type of test for our players, playing in front of such a vocal crowd, but we can use that to our advantage,' said Bowyer.

'Portsmouth fans have always been outstanding whenever I have played there but that should fire up my players just as much as theirs.

'That should be your aim as a player, to play in front of big crowds and good atmospheres. It should get the hairs standing up on your neck, but we’ll be ready for it.'

Stats

Charlton are one of the most positive teams in League One.

They top the charts for most 1v1 and dribbles with 1579, which is over 200 more than Peterborough United who sit behind the Addicks in the list.