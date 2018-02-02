Pompey v Doncaster: early team news

Have your say

Adam May will miss tomorrow’s clash against Doncaster as he serves a one-match suspension.

The midfielder was sent off in the loss to Shrewsbury last weekend.

Jack Whatmough is back in training after being sidelined with a knee injury since September. Brandon Haunstrup (also knee) has too began training again.

Danny Rose (broken leg) and Stuart O’Keefe (groin) both continue their rehabilitation, likewise loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (knee).

Meanwhile, Doncaster loan arrivals Tom Anderson and Andy Boyle are pushing for debuts.

Struck down by injuries to their central defenders, Donny have recruited Anderson and Boyle from Burnely and Preston respectively.

Alex Kiwomya (rare auto-immune disorder) and Luke McCullough (knee) have also been declared fit.

However, Joe Wright (ribs), Andy Butler (knee) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring) again miss out.