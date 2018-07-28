Pompey v FC Utrecht: Pre-match talking points 

Will Rooney looks ahead to Pompey’s final pre-season clash against FC Utrecht today (1pm) and picks out the main talking points...

The last chance to impress

Ronan Curtis will make his first Fratton Park appearance today. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Pompey's clash against FC Utrecht brings the curtain down on their pre-season campaign.

And it means it's the final audition for those wanting to thrust their way into Kenny Jackett's starting line-up for the opening League One clash against Luton next week.

Assessing the Blues boss' teams he's fielded during the summer - and the comments he made during Thursday's pre-match press conference - Jackett looks to have his XI earmarked to face the Hatters.

Granted, with the manager still wanting a pacy striker and an attacking midfielder, things could be tweaked slightly by the time Nathan Jones' men arrive at Fratton Park.

Yet you'd imagine there would not be too many changes even if there is one or two arrivals.

In central defence, Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough look to be Jackett's favoured partnership, with Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson either side.

However, if Christian Burgess is given a run-out against the Dutch outfit then he'll be looking to dislodge either of the centre-halves.

Meanwhile, battle for a berth in Pompey's engine room is probably the most fierce of them all.

Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes have started against Swindon and Brighton in those roles.

However, Danny Rose has impressed during pre-season, while Ben Close is back in the mix after injury and will be desperate to make up for lost time.

Adam May also underlined his credentials by netting a hat-trick at Bognor on Tuesday.

Another top-flight test to be relished

Pompey more than handled themselves against top-flight opposition on Tuesday.

And Kenny Jackett will be looking for a repeat performance against Utrecht.

The Blues matched Premier League outfit Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Despite Chris Hughton fielding the likes of Anthony Knockaert, captain Bruno and Shane Duffy, it was Pompey who probably shaded the 1-1 draw.

Jackett's troops face another stern test in Utrecht - but it's no doubt one they'll be relishing.

The Dutch club finished fifth in the Eredivisie last season, only to miss out on Europa League football after being defeated by Vitesse Arnhem in a play-off.

With players like Urby Emanuelson, capped 16 times for Holland, and Sweden international Simon Gustafson in their ranks, it'll be a challenge all of the Pompey players are readying themselves for - and looking forward to.

A first glimpse of the new-boys

The highlight videos have been watched, the interviews have been read and their names and numbers have been printed on the back of Pompey shirts.

And for many of the Fratton faithful, they'll be getting their first glimpse of the new summer signings in the flesh.

Blues fans saw Anton Walkes don the star & crescent last season. The 21-year-old has subsequently made his move to PO4 from Tottenham Hotspur permanent.

However, Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor and Craig MacGillivray will be making maiden Fratton Park appearances for their new club.

The quintet have all looked impressive during the pre-season campaign.

Curtis and Brown have formed a fruitful partnership down the left flank so far, while Naylor has looked the commanding figure the Blues lacked in the middle of the park last term.

MacGillivray has caught the eye between the posts and Dennis' double at Gosport Borough suggests he'll play his part in Pompey's push for the Championship.