Pompey v Gillingham: early team news

Oli Hawkins is available for Saturday’s visit of Gillingham.

The striker limped out of Pompey’s defeat to Blackpool, but is fit to face Steve Lovell’s side.

Brett Pitman will not feature against Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans both remain injured. The pair picked up hamstring complaints in the loss at Southend.

Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson serves the third game of a four-match suspension.

Stuart O’Keefe (groin) is closing in on his return, while Danny Rose (broken leg) continues his rehab.

Meanwhile, Steve Lovell has illness doubts to contend with ahead of the trip to Pompey.

Left-backs, Connor Ogilvie and Bradley Garmston, have been struggling with a bug and were sent home from training this week.

Lovell is confident at least one of the pair will be able to start at Fratton Park, however.

The Gillingham boss has to decide whether to continue with top scorer Tom Eaves, who was withdrawn in the first half of the 2-1 loss at Bury.