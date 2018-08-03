Pompey v Luton: Early team news

Luton are without top scorer Danny Hylton for their trip to Fratton Park.

Hylton got 23 goals last term as Luton gained promotion from League Two, but serves a suspension for a red card picked up on the final day against Notts County. Harry Cornick is set to deputise.

Luke Berry is long-term absence for the Hatters with a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

Former Pompey players Dan Potts, Jake Jervis and Sonny Bradley are all in Nathan Jones’ squad.

Bradley, Jorge Grant, Matt Pearson and Andrew Shinnie are Luton’s new recruits.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s season kicks-off tomorrow with fans intrigued to see whether Kenny Jackett retains his 4-4-2 formation.

If so, he already has an enforced change, with Gareth Evans replacing ankle-injury victim Jamal Lowe, pictured, on the right.

Brandon Haunstrup could continue his unfamiliar role on the left of midfield.

Meanwhile, Jackett must decide whether to keep Ronan Curtis in attack or switch him to the left flank.

With Conor Chaplin still under consideration, according to the manager, he is an option alongside Pitman.

Dion Donohue (glandular fever) is not yet ready.