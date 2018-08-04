Pompey v Luton: The Opposition View

Luton Town reporter Mike Simmonds give us the lowdown on the Hatters.

Last season promotion was a must for Luton - and nothing else would've been accepted.

That's not just by the supporters but the players and the manager himself, with the signings brought in based around getting to League One.

They achieved that aim playing some excellent football and scoring 94 goals in the league. There were some massive wins along the way scoring eight once, seven twice and there were some fives in there as well.

So promotion was deserved and that confidence has continued going into this new season.

Pre-season has been good with lots of goals and there's only been four new signings - Sonny Bradley, Andrew Shinnie, Jorge Grant and Matty Pearson - with Shinnie on loan last season.

There's not been a huge turnaround and the players are confident they can mount a challenge again.

There's no reason they can't do that looking at the squads in this division and the squad they have as well.

The play-offs have to be the minimum aim for them.

Grant has come in on loan from Forest after scoring 19 goals for Notts County last season.

He's scored four in pre-season already and is likely to play a major part.

There's James Collins who partnered the suspended Danny Hylton and scored 19 as well.

Pelly Ruddock has come back into the side and is doing very well now. He's looked very good in pre-season.

Everywhere you look through the team there are decent players.

Dan Potts, who had a loan spell as Pompey, has been a revelation and scored seven goals from left-back last season.

Pearson has come in and looks likely to keep another Pompey old boy in Bradley out of the team.

There's Alan Sheehan and Alan McCormack as well, who can offer the experience which will be massive.

Luton are bringing over 2,300 fans down to Fratton Park for the game, so it should be a good occasion.

The last time Luton came to Fratton Park Cameron McGeehan injured himself and that soured the game.

And the time before that Andy Awford was in charge of Pompey in an awful 0-0 draw. Luton play some good football under Nathan Jones and showed they can beat Pompey last season in the FA Cup, so hopefully we get a decent match.