Pompey v Northampton: who’s the referee?

Lee Swabey will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s clash against Northampton Town on Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Swabey has been a Football League referee since the 2015-16 season.

The Devon-based official has regularly taken charge of League One and League Two matches but is still to have refereed a Premier League or Championship fixture.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Swabey has been in the middle of three Blues matches during his career.

The last time he took charge of a Pompey game was last season’s 1-0 win at Mansfield Town.

Swabey had a busy afternoon at Field Mill and dished out nine yellow cards.

Five of those cautions were to Blues players, with Matt Clarke, Enda Stevens, Carl Baker, Kyle Bennett and Stanley Aborah all going into the book.

What’s his record this season?

Saturday’s referee has only been in charge of six games so far this term.

However, he hasn’t been afraid to put his hand into his pocket and has given out 20 yellow cards and one red.

What’s his overall record?

In total, Swabey has officiated 51 Football League matches.

In those games, he’s dished out 177 yellow cards and 15 reds and averages 3.5 cautions per match.

Who are his assistants?

Swabey will be assisted by Simon Knapp and Justin Amey.

The fourth official is Graham Kane.