Pompey v Oxford: Early team news

Kenny Jackett has a welcome selection headache for Sunday's visit of Oxford.

Gareth Evans is back in contention after four games out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson is available for selection after his four-game suspension following his red card against Southend last month.

Striker Oli Hawkins (hamstring) remains in the treatment room but could return for the trip to Walsall on March 31.

Stuart O'Keefe (groin) could be back in first-team picture the following week.

Meanwhile, Oxford are missing four players because of international duty for the visit to Fratton Park.

New U's boss Karl Robinson will be without Gino van Kessel (Curacao), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (England under-20s) and Canice Carroll (Republic of Ireland under-19s).

Shandon Baptiste (Grenada) has been at Hampton & Richmond on loan.

On the injury front, Rob Hall, Joe Rothwell, Mike Williamson and Curtis Nelson are absentees.

Jon Obika is a doubt with a hip problem.