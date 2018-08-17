Pompey v Oxford United: Early team news

Nathan Thompson will remain sidelined for the visit of Oxford United tomorrow.

The tough-tackling defender has been injured since picking up a knee setback in the opening-day victory over Luton Town.

Former Pompey man Ricky Holmes is a doubt for Oxford tomorrow. Picture: Shannon Lucey

However, Thompson could be in contention for the trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night,

Dion Donohue (groin) also continues his way back to full fitness.

Kenny Jackett is likely to field a similar side to the one that beat Blackpool.

The Pompey boss made five changes for his side’s Carabao Cup loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Former Pompey man Ricky Holmes is a doubt ahead of Oxford’s trip to Fratton Park.

The winger had an injection on an ongoing back issue this week, meaning his place in the U’s side is in the balance.

Former Pompey target Jamie Hanson is in line for a debut for Karl Robinson’s side, however.

Ex-Blues keeper, Simon Eastwood, is missing after dislocating his finger last weekend in his side’s warm-up against Fleetwood.

Samir Carruthers (knee) is unavailable but James Henry is expected to recover from a dead leg to be in consideration for the game.