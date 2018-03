Have your say

Pompey host Oxford United on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

It's the first time the U's travel to Fratton Park in over two years.

Former Pompey loanee Ryan Fulton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Oxford grabbed a 1-0 win in the League Two clash on January 23, 2016.

The Blues' starting XI that day has changed significantly since that game, with only Gareth Evans and Matt Clarke remaining at PO4.

Watch our video above to see where the rest of Paul Cook's side are now plying their trade...