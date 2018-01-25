Pompey v Shrewsbury: early team news

Have your say

Gareth Evans is set to return to Pompey’s squad for the clash against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The vice captain has missed the Blues’ past four games with a hamstring injury he collected against Northampton in December.

Meanwhile, Pompey have picked up no new injuries following defeat at Rotherham last weekend.

Jack Whatmough (knee) is in line to return to training next month, while Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Stuart O’Keefe (groin), Danny Rose (broken leg), Brandon Haunstrup and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury are likely to name a similar team to last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Doncaster at Fratton Park.

Central midfielder Abu Ogogo was rested for the Shrews’ 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Oldham on Wednesday.

Ben Godfrey also served a one-match suspension for that game but returns to face Pompey.

Derby loanee Max Lowe started against the Latics at left-back but Luke Hendrie may come back into Paul Hurst’s starting line-up.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk