Pompey visit is Plymouth’s ‘biggest game of the season’

Have your say

Paul Wotton believes Plymouth Argyle will relish the big-match atmosphere at Home Park.

Kenny Jackett’s Pompey travel to Devon to face their fellow League One play-off chasers on Saturday (3pm).

The game is the latest in a series of hotly-contested encounters between the sides, including the League Two play-off semi-final in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pompey beat Plymouth to the fourth-tier title in a thrilling finale to last season.

Another fierce battle is in prospect and Wotton wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Pilgrims’ first-team coach told the Plymouth Herald: ‘It’s the biggest game of the season.

‘Portsmouth always travel really well with their support.

‘And with our support, I think tickets are like gold dust at the minute.

‘It’s a game we are looking forward to and I’m sure Portsmouth are as well.

‘It’s always had that rivalry, even when I was watching.

‘The Paul Cook era just took it to another level.

‘There is an added bit of spice to the game.

‘It’ll be a full house here and hopefully a good game.

‘It’s great to come out, run out the tunnel and see green and white everywhere.

‘Once the first tackle goes in, or the first bit of good play, or a corner, and you hear that roar, it’s brilliant.

‘Anyone who says it doesn’t lift them is mistaken.’

After a slow start to the campaign, Plymouth currently sit one point ahead of Pompey in the table.

Wotton added: ‘We’re in a good place right now. It’s been a fantastic turnaround.

‘We always believed we had good players.

‘The players stuck at it, the manager stuck at it and the fans stuck with us.

‘We’re getting rewards for working hard on a daily basis.

‘The players and staff work tremendously hard.

‘It’s been a really good upturn and let’s hope we keep it going.’