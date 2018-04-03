Pompey wait on Donohue availability

Have your say

Pompey are awaiting news on Dion Donohue’s availability after he missed Wigan’s visit to attend the birth of his child.

Kenny Jackett revealed the 24-year-old had been standing by to leave the Blues’ camp during the previous three matches.

Donohue had even driven himself to Walsall, braced for a swift exit should the call arrive.

With his partner’s condition developing on Monday morning, Pompey’s left-back pulled out of that evening’s match with Wigan.

Instead Brandon Haunstrup was handed a second start of 2018 – helping his team-mates to an outstanding victory over the high-flying Latics.

Donohue has been in magnificent form since the turn of the year.

And the Blues are waiting to learn the outcome from hospital in the build-up to Saturday’s visit to Rochdale.

Speaking after the Wigan victory, Jackett said: ‘We send Dion and his partner all of our regards and hope everything goes well.

‘He has been close probably for the last three games to maybe missing out.

‘He drove himself up on Saturday morning to Walsall and played, so it has been very, very close.

‘He then spent the night in hospital on Sunday and felt on Monday, with the baby imminent, it was his place to be there, which I accept and understand.

‘It has been close for a few games and hopefully everybody will be okay.

‘Having spoken to Dion at 8am on the day of the game, I left it totally to him in terms of what he felt was the right thing to do.

‘As a result, we brought Brandon back into the side to play at left-back.’

Donohue has featured 29 times for the Blues since his August arrival from Chesterfield.