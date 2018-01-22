Pompey wideman set for Shrewsbury return

Have your say

Pompey expect Gareth Evans to be fit for Shrewsbury’s visit to Fratton Park.

The winger has missed the Blues’ past four games with a hamstring injury.

However, Evans is back in full training and Kenny Jackett reckons his vice-captain will return to face Paul Hurst’s side on Saturday.

‘If he has a good week we expect him to be okay and over his hamstring injury this week,’ the Pompey boss said.

‘Hopefully he is okay for Saturday.

‘Today was his first day back training and there were no problems.

‘Generally, if you give somebody a full week of training then they’re okay to play.

‘That’s what we’re looking for this week.

‘At the back end of last week he was outside running. Rotherham came a little bit soon for him.

‘But we’re optimistic this about week and hopefully he has a good week on the training ground and is available for Shrewsbury.’

– WILL ROONEY