Pompey will be up for Stamford Bridge trip

Pompey will be lifted by the prospect of playing at Stamford Bridge next month.

The Blues have been handed a trip to Chelsea’s home to face their under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy next month.

It’s their first visit since losing to the Londoners 4-0 in the FA Cup in 2012.

The Checkatrade Trophy has received widespread criticism for its introduction of B teams last year.

But assistant manager, Joe Gallen, feels it’s an occasion the players will look forward to.

Gallen said: ‘It’s a big game and the fact it’s at Stamford Bridge is exciting.

‘Playing Chelsea away is exciting so hopefully we perform at our best and it’ll inspires us.

‘It’s a game we’re going out to win and it being at Stamford Bridge will add to the occasion.’