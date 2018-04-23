Pompey will fight until play-offs are mathematically impossible

Brandon Haunstrup insisted Pompey will fight until it’s mathematically impossible for them to be promoted this season.

The Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Saturday means they’re effectively out of the League One play-off race.

Kenny Jackett’s side sit in eighth on 63 points with two games remaining – three points behind sixth-placed Scunthorpe United, who have played one game fewer.

The loss to Lee Bowyer’s troops also meant a five-point gap opened up between Pompey and the Addicks, while seventh-placed Plymouth Argyle have two games in hand and a point more.

Haunstrup believes a strong finish in the Blues’ final two games of the season is needed to finish as high in the table as possible.

And he took solace from Pompey’s League Two title triumph on the final day of last term to highlight anything could happen.

The academy graduate said: ‘You could say the play-offs are out of the question but a lot of people said we wouldn’t win the league on the last day of last season – anything can happen.

‘The Charlton game has gone and we’ve just got to get on with it.

‘You see a lot of disappointment around the club but we’ve got to pick ourselves up for the last two games and finish as strongly as possible.

‘We know we need to win our last two games.

‘It’s crucial for everything. It’s crucial for finishing as high as possible in the league and possibly having the chance of getting into the play-offs.

‘You don’t know what will happen.

‘You might kick yourself if you don’t win your last two games and results have gone your way in the end.’

– WILL ROONEY