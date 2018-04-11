Pompey will need cool heads in play-off tussle

sport@thenews.co.uk

Eyes are now beginning to be cast towards this weekend’s trip to play-off rivals Plymouth.

Supporters are weighing up the significance of the meeting and Kenny Jackett’s selection options at Home Park.

And Nicke Kabamba’s goal for Aldershot at the weekend has brought him back on the radar of supporters, who look at whether he could still have a role to play at Fratton Park.

Here’s a selection of those views.

• We have to go into the Plymouth game with the right mentality, be prepared for a battle but keep our heads at all times! No unnecessary red cards and no long-term injuries - just get a result!

Peter Walsh

• Plymouth’s the toughest match left to play. A win would be brilliant but I’d take a draw because I think we’ll win the rest of our matches and get into the play-off spots.

Bob Ford

• Looking forward to this close encounter, obviously tensions will be very high and the players who can manage it the best throughout the game surely will be at an advantage and the difference between winning or getting beat.

Hope guys like Nathan Thompson, who tends to stick his boot in sometimes, doesn’t get too carried away during what is going to be a very tense atmosphere.

Peter Parris

• There’s plenty with a better professional eye than me to judge players, but I really liked what little I saw of Kabamba. Raw but big, strong and mobile. He’ll do a decent job for someone soon, I just wish it could be for us.

Robert Michael Dewane

• Give Kabamba a chance in pre season. Him and Lowe could forge a good partnership again, plus when Pitman got injured this season the team lost their way a bit. If Chaplin cannot get in the team, though, I don’t know how Kabamba will. Tough decision to make. The ones we let go tend to come back and score against us!

Barry Taylor

• Kabamba is nowhere near the level we need and all wage money needs to go to better players for next season.

Lee Laver

• Shame not really given a chance as reckon him and Lowe would be deadly in League One.

Jon Mason