Pompey winger’s composure gets the thumbs up

KENNY JACKETT saluted Jamal Lowe’s composure in front of goal.

And the Pompey boss praised the winger’s ambition of wanting to score 15 times this season.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his goal against Luton.

Lowe opened his account for the campaign with the only strike of the game in the Blues’ 1-0 League One curtain-raiser victory over Luton Town.

In the 16th minute, he kept his cool to steer a left-footed shot into the back of the net following good work from Ronan Curtis.

After hitting the goal trail, the former Hampton & Richmond talent is now aiming for 14 more before the campaign closes.

That would be almost a 100-per-cent increase from his tally of eight he notched last term.

Double figures is certainly a figure Jackett believes Lowe should be setting his sights on.

And the Blues manager was impressed with the calmness the 24-year-old displayed in the final third against the Hatters.

‘That is interesting he is targeting that number,’ said Jackett.

‘He scored eight last season and it’s good he is thinking positively and is always looking to improve.

‘Getting into double figures would be a real addition for us if he can get towards that number.

‘He showed composure in front of goal against Luton.

‘I thought it was an excellent finish from him.

‘Finishing is a big part of the game and Jamal passed it into the net with supposedly his weaker left foot, which I was really pleased with.

‘He made it look really easy and showed terrific composure during that moment and it proved to be a key moment in the game.’

Lowe is into his second full season at Fratton Park.

He arrived in January 2017 from Hampton & Richmond, playing a key role in Paul Cook’s side capturing the League Two title during the second half of the campaign.

His double at Notts County sealed promotion for the Blues, while he was also on the scoresheet in the 6-1 triumph over Cheltenham which yielded the fourth-tier crown.

The former Barnet ace continued his hurtling progress last campaign in League One.

He was on of Pompey’s chief attacking outlets, registering eight goals and seven assists from 50 appearances.

Jackett believes a first full Football League campaign has helped Lowe develop significantly.

‘He is one of our chief attacking outlets, although we want to provide threats from everywhere,’ the boss added.

‘He is a big attacking outlet for us.

‘If you’re looking at where he was from 12 months ago, he has progressed very well.

‘He has a terrific attitude and a year of regular football has done him good.’

David Wheeler signed for Pompey on loan from QPR on Tuesday.

He’s been earmarked for a role on either wing.

And Jackett hasn’t ruled out switching Lowe into the No10 position playing off the striker.

He said: ‘As a manager you would want as many options as you can.

‘Our defensive options are pretty good but strengthening our wide areas and goalscoring areas from right around the pitch is something we’ve targeted.’