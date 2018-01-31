Pompey winger speaks of disappointment as he exits

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic has told of his disappointment at his Pompey pain.

The Slovakian winger has agreed an exit from Fratton Park after a season hindered by injury.

The Blues have reached a compromise with the 25-year-old over the remainder of his contract, which ran until the summer.

Lalkovic has been dogged by an Achilles issue, which has restricted him to just two appearances this term.

The man who made 18 Pompey appearances, scoring one goal, told of his frustration supporters didn’t get to see the best of his talent.

Lalkovic said: ‘I’m disappointed in how it’s gone, but I think it’s the best decision for everyone.

‘When I came back this season I was ready to win my position.

‘It’s just been one of those things that is hasn’t worked out.

‘I’m sorry that it didn’t work out in the right way like I felt when I came here.

‘It’s been an unlucky time because I’ve never been injured before like this, but I wish everyone at the club good luck.’