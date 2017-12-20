Pompey young gun proves point with starting run

Have your say

FOUR STARTS – and four clean sheets.

It’s an impressive record for Brandon Haunstrup since returning to Pompey’s starting XI.

It’s been a convincing run for the academy product, after coming back into the first-team picture.

Haunstrup is delivering a strong argument he can graduate into a regular starter under Kenny Jackett.

And it could well be the FA Cup defeat at Luton which could prove a turning point in the Waterlooville man’s quest to do so.

Jackett felt Haunstrup’s stamina dipped in the 1-0 loss at Kenilworth Road – a fact the left-back believes was down to a lack of minutes.

His form since being given an unbroken run in the team seems to strengthen that debate.

Haunstrup said: ‘The gaffer’s been constructive with what I need to work on and those kind of things.

‘I felt like I did okay (at Luton). It was in the last 10 minutes my legs went.

‘The gaffer came in after and said it looked like they went.

‘I said I need to be playing more games – and he agreed with that.

‘Since then, it’s got better and better for me.

‘I think the way I’m playing is reflected in the results.

‘We’re keeping clean sheets and none of the lads are being given the hardest of times at the moment.

‘But when I say that I mean it’s because we are defending well – and that’s a credit to the boys.’

Pompey now look to extend their run of seven wins from eight games at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Paul Hurst’s men have been the surprise package of the season as they sit second in the table going into the clash.

Victory at Charlton on their last trip on the road was the first time the Blues have defeated a side above them in the League One table.

It’s a feat they’re looking to repeat as the season hits the halfway point.

Haunstrup added: ‘We’ve come up against virtually every team now. We’ve held our own against them.

‘I don’t think there are miles between each team.

‘So I think we are capable of going there and giving them a good test.

‘Blackburn is the only game I feel we came off second best.

‘It’s a tight league and we’re fancying our chances.

‘We 100-per-cent feel we can get stronger, we just need to keep the momentum going.

‘If we can do that our confidence is just going to grow.’

– JORDAN CROSS