Popular Portsmouth striker’s permanent move to Coventry sealed

Conor Chaplin’s permanent move to Coventry has been confirmed.

The striker’s loan stay with the Sky Blues has been converted to a three-and-a-half-year deal, as per the terms of his departure at the end of August.

Conor Chaplin has joined Coventry permanently. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 21 appearances since moving to the Ricoh Arena in a £500,000 agreement.

Chaplin didn’t feature against Kenny Jackett’s men in his side’s 1-0 win in October as part of the deal, despite Coventry boss Mark Robins suggesting he could feature.

The popular academy graduate will now be free to play in the return fixture at Fratton Park on April 22, however.