Pompey were held to a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park in their League One match against promotion-rivals Barnsley yesterday.

A missed penalty from Omar Bogle was the standout moment of the game.

Bryn Morris says Barnsley will be 'feeling fortunate' to leave Fratton Park with a point. Picture: Sean Ryan

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the match

Kenny Jackett

‘That’s five draws on the spin now, and it’s slightly frustrating.

‘We wanted to pull Barnsley back but it was a good performance.

‘It was nip and tuck first half and we’ve had two really good chances in that period. ‘To be fair though, they were threatening, if from more long-range results.

‘The second half we got on top but couldn’t find the final ball and it’s an excellent save from their captain for the penalty.’

Daniel Strendel – Barnsley manager

‘I think it was a hard game.

‘Both teams wanted to win this game but under the context we were not too fresh and we played not so good.

‘After 50 minutes Portsmouth had a lot of pressure on our goal and it was not too easy, and with the penalty we are very happy that our keeper can save this.

‘It was a good performance from Adam Davies.’

Bryn Morris

‘Both teams had chances, but overall we probably edged it.

'We missed the penalty, they hit the post late on and it was a fairly even game, but we definitely edged it.

‘We had more chances, played more on the front foot, and overall felt we deserved maybe a 1-0 win - but it wasn't to be.

‘Barnsley are a good team and hopefully we will get that win soon and kick on from there.

‘Having come to us with the fans right behind us, Barnsley will probably be happy. They might feel a little bit fortunate as well after we missed a penalty.’

Neil Allen – Chief sports writer

‘Pompey finally raised their game, but were denied a deserved victory courtesy of a penalty miss.

‘The Blues produced a far-improved display over Barnsley in the promotion clash at Fratton Park.

‘All that was missing was victory, with Omar Bogle missing from the spot in the 61st minute.

‘It meant a fifth-successive league draw, but Kenny Jackett's men felt they warranted more.’

Jordan Cross – Pompey writer

‘The winless run continues - but the reaction of the home crowd spoke volumes about the display against Barnsley.

‘The Fratton faithful showed their appreciation for the endeavour and graft of their side against a Tykes side unbeaten in 12 in League One.

‘If it wasn’t for Omar Bogle’s poor penalty miss the reward would have been greater for Kenny Jackett’s side.

‘But it was a significant step in the right direction as a first clean sheet was picked up in 14 league games with positive displays aplenty.’