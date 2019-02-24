The faintest smidgen, nonetheless a sliver of hope.

Positivity has been in chronic supply of late, the brusque reality of Pompey’s alarming nose-dive since the dawning of a new year.

Declining standards, dwindling returns and the obstinate League One leaders have suddenly been condemned to play-off candidacy.

Yet on Saturday optimism stirred, a giddy whiff of encouragement to intoxicate. How the Fratton faithful have desired such an uplift.

Granted, the Barnsley draw failed to hammer a dent in the Blues’ promotion rivals’ five-point advantage, while lengthened a paralysing winless run.

It is now eight league matches since Kenny Jackett’s men defeated bottom club AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day to maintain top position.

There had been little to impress during the subsequent wretched passing of time – then the second-placed Tykes visited Fratton Park.

Put aside another failure to claim victory, overlook the matter of Omar Bogle’s spurned penalty, and reflect on a performance dripping with promise and purpose.

There was a welcome reassurance delivered by Jackett’s troops, the return of a Pompey rarely glimpsed since the turn of the year and feared to have withdrawn from Championship pursuit amid a flurry of white flag-waving.

Perhaps, yes perhaps, the Blues remain in the hunt for automatic promotion after all. Faith has been reinvigorated – a touch.

A Fratton Park sell-out witnessed a team reconnecting with its midfield, manoeuvring the ball through its players rather than resorting to direct methods which have so infuriated fans of late.

Call it a 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, Ben Close and Bryn Morris were employed sitting ahead of the excellent Tom Naylor in the central midfield area within a system which grew in effectiveness as the game marched on.

Just as importantly, the fans could recognise the playing upgrade rolled out, following a series of inadequate displays which have sapped belief and cranked up dissatisfaction.

A clean sheet too, the first registered since December 8, an arid spell spanning 13 league fixtures as formerly the side with the best defensive record became unfathomably porous.

Rarely could a 0-0 home draw have initiated as much cheer, yet there were plenty of elements to applaud as Pompey eye those final 12 league matches with renewed conviction, albeit the task remains extremely testing.

Room for improvement, unquestionably, but when Jackett afterwards spoke of the green shoots of recovery, his analogy was an accurate one.

Irrespective of four-consecutive draws heading into Saturday’s encounter, Pompey have been scrambling around for performances of substance, their form having plummeted.

Those of glass half-full persuasion could proclaim a four-match unbeaten run yet, in truth, the Blues have been embroiled in substandard showings on a frustratingly-consistent basis.

Against Barnsley, though, they produced a finest league home performance of 2019, even if the outcome was a 0-0 draw rather than the victory so craved.

Still, it should not detract from a confident performance, particularly during a second half in which Pompey should have capped their comeback in triumphant style.

It would have been perfect although, as Jackett once recently uttered, 'That’s football’.

The crucial opportunity fell to Bogle from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, following Dimitri Cavare’s clumsy challenge on the flying Viv Solomon-Otabor as he raced on the outside into the box.

Referee Charles Breakspear pointed to the spot, with loanee Bogle claiming duties in the on-pitch absences of Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans.

Unfortunately for the Blues, his left-footed shot was a comfortable height for keeper Adam Davies, who flung himself to his right to keep out the effort without too much trouble.

Bogle was incorrectly awarded the equaliser by some media sources in the midweek draw against Bristol Rovers, yet there was no generous helping hand on this occasion to boost a player who had previously done little wrong since arriving.

It proved to be the match’s decisive moment, with Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel afterwards conceding the result benefited his side more than their hosts.

In a tight contest played with counter-attacking glee, the single goal was destined to settle the issue. As at Oakwell in December, little could divide the contenders.

The Tykes’ own match-winning opportunity arrived nine minutes from time, when Jacob Brown met Alex Mowatt’s right-wing corner with a header.

Somehow, Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray pushed the attempt onto the post, a wonderfully-instinctive dive not initially observed by many a naked eye, such was its rapid intervention.

With a clean sheet at stake, a first in League One for two months and 16 days, his reaction low to the right secured a prized personal accomplishment which left the Scot beaming afterwards.

MacGillivray can also thank the immense Christian Burgess’ contribution throughout, producing an outstanding man-of-the-match display as he capitalises on Jack Whatmough’s unfortunate absence.

Jackett had made three changes to the team booed off by some against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, juggling his line-up to initiate some sort of positive display.

Out went Jamal Lowe, ending his record of having started all previous 33 league games this season, yet an understandable exclusion considering recent displays.

He was joined on the bench by Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins, while Pompey’s boss also elected to change his favoured 4-2-3-1 system against the Tykes.

That meant Morris, Solomon-Otabor and Bogle handed recalls, while Ronan Curtis was switched to the right flank as part of the attacking three.

Saturday also marked a touching pre-match tribute to the late Mick Kennedy, the Hall of Famer who recently passed away at the age of 57.

In addition to a minute’s applause before kick-off, supporters orchestrated a rendition of ‘Micky, Micky Kennedy’ on 57 minutes, helping generate an upbeat atmosphere at the old ground.

Certainly there was no mistaking the big-game feel to the encounter with Barnsley – and in addition to the penalty miss, the Blues can also reflect on two golden first-half opportunities not taken.

Firstly, on 22 minutes, Solomon-Otabor’s delivery from the left was met with a smart header from Morris glanced just past the far post.

Then, with the interval approaching, Bogle fed Solomon-Otabor down the left channel with the angle opening up for a shot, yet the winger’s first touch was poor, while his second charged down by the keeper.

So a draw it was, a point which fails to gain ground on Barnsley at this moment in time.

But the hope generated remains welcome during a bleak opening two months to 2019 which have threatened to blow apart that carefully-constructed promotion challenge.