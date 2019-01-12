Portsmouth 0 Blackpool 1: What the fans are saying

Pompey fans were unhappy with the performance and the result after Kenny Jackett's side crashed to their third home league defeat of the season.

Here's a selection of views from The Portsmouth FC - The News Facebook page and from www.portsmouth.co.uk...

David Harman: The hole left by Thompson was ever present until Cannon came on.

Kevin Leaves: I don't usually slag our team at all. But today was very poor. Blackpool in my opinion looked like they only came here to win a point and got a bonus and got three! We were not good enough today by any means. Plenty of time I know, so yes I am keeping the faith in Kenny. Lucky enough a couple of games went in our favour. PUP.

Dave Hill: We need to be at the tempo in last night's Leeds Derby game.

Aaron Grimble: Need a direct replacement for Ben Thompson!

Noonie Dickinson: Where is the prolific goalscorer? I could see this result before half-time, anyone would think we can't afford one, come on Pompey don't throw this chance for promotion away.

Dave Downworth; Not good enough, knew we would lose need some fresh faces in, not bench warmers from other clubs.

Phil Wadley: One word: shocking! But we're still top, so PuP.......!

