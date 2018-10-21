Portsmouth 1-0 Fleetwood: they said what?

Have your say

Pompey moved six points clear at the top of League One following yesterday’s victory over Fleetwood.

Oli Hawkins’ 50th-minute header separated the teams, as the Cod Army failed to register a single shot on target.

Goalscorer Oli Hawkins with Gareth Evans at the final whistle Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the game…

Kenny Jackett

It was a comprehensive and well-deserved 1-0 win.

We’re pleased, if it’s a tight game, that we have that quality moment.

We won the first header from the corner and had our centre-forward finishing it off on the line, which is good to see.

That’s his job and it was a crucial moment.

We had a good enough delivery and timing to make sure we got there.

Then defensively we were very sound and saw it out very well.

Joey Barton, via Fleetwoodtownfc.com

It was a pretty even match, with both sides cancelling each other.

We have come to a place with 18,000 fans and it was silent for the majority of the game.

It looked to be a set-play game, where you have two good sides competing and the key is to make the most of those opportunities when they arrive.

I thought on the whole our delivery from set-pieces has not been as good as it has in recent weeks, which is disappointing.

Oli Hawkins

I didn’t even know it was my 50th appearance!

But getting on the scoresheet and winning 1-0 makes it a great day.

The last few games at home we’ve tried to find a way to play against the way sides set up against us.

It was similar in a way, but we dug in after the goal and it saw it through.

News chief sports writer Neil Allen

Pompey produced a much-improved second-half performance to end their Fratton Park dip.

Oli Hawkins grabbed the only goal of the game on 50 minutes, following a terrible first half.

It ended three matches without a win at home and was a deserved outcome against a disappointing Fleetwood side, who didn’t manage a shot on target.

Pompey reporter Jordan Cross

The League One table makes pretty viewing for Pompey fans.

It’s a six-point advantage for Kenny Jackett’s men after an ultimately comfortable 1-0 win over Fleetwood.

It may have been a narrow margin of victory but there was never a feeling the visitors could threaten to steal a return - backed up by the fact they failed to work keeper Craig MacGillivray.