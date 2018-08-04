Portsmouth 1-0 Luton: they said what?

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/pompey/lowe-gives-pompey-lift-off-1-8590755Jamal Lowe’s 16th-minute strike handed Pompey victory against Luton at Fratton Park today.

Here’s what those closest to the game had to say on the game…

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough in action against Luton today Picture: Andrew Fosker

Kenny Jackett

I thought we defended very well - we needed to.

We showed fantastic commitment and desire to make sure we earned something. They are qualities you need throughout the season and they were there,

We showed great spirit, great heart, great determination and defended very, very well.

In terms of ball retention, we didn’t do enough and I thought it resulted in Luton, after the first 20 minutes, going wave after wave after us and our first pass out of defence and general ball retention wasn’t really there.

We didn't do enough in possession to create enough chances that we needed as the home side.

A lot of positives there in terms of heart, defending and commitment, which are qualities good sides possess - but we want to build on that, though.

Nathan Jones – via Luton Today

I thought we were outstanding.

They scored from a real error. They’re quite a direct side, we won the first header but it fell, then (Alan) Sheehan slipped.

We got done one v one and then they scored a decent-ish goal.

But I thought we were outstanding, I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.

To come from Fratton Park and play like that, I’m so proud of my team.

We should have been comfortable, as we created the type of chances.

I don’t know how thick those bars and posts are, but I thought we were brilliant, I really did.

Jack Whatmough

It was ugly.

In games like that you need to ride them out.

We've shown in pre-season that we can defend and are strong defensively.

We knew at half-time if we kept a clean sheet we won the game.

We could have created more ourselves, but the main thing is we've come away with the win and three points.

Jamal Lowe

I was actually injured and people thought it was going to be a long-term thing.

I guess I must be a quick healer!

I was just smashing ice on it non stop to get over it, and I guess it worked.

It's pleasing to get off the mark with a goal but we defended from the striker to the goalie.

Maybe we were lucky they weren't more ruthless, but we're happy to get the points in the bag.

Neil Allen – News’ chief Pompey reporter

Pompey’s season got off to a perfect start - but victory was assured through an outstanding defensive display.

Jack Whatmough and Matt Clarke, in particular, were magnificent as the Blues held on to the 1-0 lead provided by Jamal Lowe.

Luton struck the inside of the post and the underside of the bar and will wonder how they didn’t get anything out of the match.

But Pompey, who were largely limited to counter-attacking, clung on and for that much credit should go the defence.

Jordan Cross – News Pompey reporter

Luton will be left thinking they've been on the receiving end of a robbery after leaving Fratton Park empty handed.

And the Hatters can feel justifiably hard done by as Pompey picked up the opening-day victory through Jamal Lowe's goal.

The Blues withstood severe pressure to get the win with central-defensive pairing Jack Whatmough and Matt Clarke outstanding.

There's little doubt Pompey will need to considerably up their creativity from this showing.

But the fact Jackett's men saw the game out for a win is a clear sign of progress - something they often failed to do last term.