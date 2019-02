Have your say

Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett’s side found themselves 1-0 down at the break, with Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring from the penalty spot for the Gas in the 37th minute.

However, an own goal from Jordan Clarke rescued the Blues a point midway through the second period.

Yet it means Pompey are now seven games without a League One victory.

