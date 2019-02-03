Portsmouth 1-1 Doncaster: They said what?

Have your say

Pompey dropped out of the League One automatic promotion spots following their 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The Blues cancelled out Mallik Wilks’ first-half opener thanks to a goal from Omar Bogle in the 54th-minute, but were unable to find a winner.

Ben Close and Craig MacGillivray at the final whistle yesterday. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the match:

Kenny Jackett

The first 30 minutes I thought we were on top and putting them under a lot of pressure, but the injury to Jack (Whatmough) and the substitution sort of cost us.

The centre-back and the keeper got caught in two minds - we should be organised enough but it provided them with a quality goal.

In the second half again we put a lot of pressure on Doncaster and got a very good goal back from Bogle.

It was a fantastic crowd and atmosphere, but we just couldn't turn that into a win.

Nathan Thompson

It's good to be back because it's been a long five weeks.

A draw was probably fair result and it is frustrating at this moment in time.

I do feel we are capable of turning the corner, though, and we can put a run together.

Grant McCann – Doncaster Rovers manager

I thought we probably deserved to come in at half-time even, though they probably had more possession than us and we probably started the game a bit slowly.

When we conceded, I thought we were excellent, I thought we controlled the game, our (midfield) three was outweighing their two and it forced Kenny Jackett to take a forward off.

From there the game petered out.

Neil Allen – The News’ chief sports reporter

Pompey stopped the losing rut but will still rue two dropped points at Fratton Park.

An awful defensive mistake from Christian Burgess gifted the visitors a first-half lead.

Pompey levelled during a much-improved second half but couldn't find the winner.

Crucially, they have now dropped to third with further distance to leaders Luton.

Jordan Cross – Pompey reporter

The feeling among Pompey fans on the final whistle veered from flat to outright frustration.

And those emotions suggested this was a draw which was draining to the Blues' promotion ambitions.

After a promising start, Christian Burgess was caught cold by a ball over the top seconds after replacing Jack Whatmough to see the visitors take the lead.

Kenny Jackett's side were sent reeling from that blow, but regained their composure after the break and levelled through Omar Bogle.

A point was probably all Pompey deserved, though, and they now face a major test of their mettle to lift the storm cloud over their promotion bid.