Portsmouth 1-1 QPR: They said what?

PORTSMOUTH will be heading up to London for an FA Cup replay, after drawing 1-1 with QPR today.

Pompey’s lead following a Joel Lynch own goal was short lived, as Nahki Wells equalised a few minutes later.

Here’s what those closest to the action said about the match.

Kenny Jackett

‘It was a tight game.

'We built our momentum up in the second half and got our goal.

'Their quality was there on the break, particularly in the first half and we had to be aware of it.

'It was a solid performance from us without really having the cutting edge to get a lot of shots in or people off the bench to change it.'

Lee Brown

‘You are disappointed, especially when you go 1-0 up, you always feel like you should win it.

‘It was a scrappy equaliser, it was ping-ponging in there and can either fall for you or it doesn’t. It goes through or it doesn’t.

‘Whoever gets his toe to it, it’s literally 50/50.’

Neil Allen – The News’ chief sports reporter

‘A magnificent second-half display left Pompey disappointed at failing to see off QPR.

‘Lee Brown's deflected cross gave the hosts a deserved lead - only for their Championship visitors to level 11 minutes later.

‘The match finished 1-1, to ensure an FA Cup replay, yet the Blues felt they did enough to warrant another scalp in the competition.

‘Certainly Kenny Jackett's men were highly impressive after the interval, raising their game to spark thoughts of victory.’

Jordan Cross – Pompey reporter

‘It was an afternoon which advertised the qualities of the FA Cup and Pompey to a wide watching watching audience.

‘But the Blues couldn’t quite take a second Championship scalp in the shape of QPR.

‘The upset looked on when Joel Lynch turned Lee Brown’s cross into his own net after the restart.

‘Nahki Wells levelled, however, and Pompey will look to Brett Pitman’s miss four minutes after the restart as a big moment.

‘Results elsewhere meant Jackett’s men were knocked off League One’s top spot for the first time in nearly four months. That and the fixtures piling up are a looming shadow as the Blues continue to aim for success on three fronts.’