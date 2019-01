Pompey are just one victory from a Wembley appearance after defeating Peterborough in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

David Wheeler’s 85th-minute strike ensured the Blues booked their spot in the last four of the competition.

The game looked to be heading for penalties before the on-loan QPR winger coolly finished from a corner.

