Portsmouth 2-0 Scunthorpe: full match gallery Check out our pictures from Pompey’s 2-0 win against Scunthorpe from Fratton Park. Omar Bogle (71 minutes) and Jamal Lowe (87) earned the Blues a late victory. 1. Brett Pitman leads Pompey out Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Kenny Jackett Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Close Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Christian Burgess Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4