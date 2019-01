Have your say

Check out our Pompey player ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis scored an 80th-minute winner for Kenny Jackett’s side after Kewsi Appiah cancelled out Jamal Lowe’s eighth-minute opener.

The win sees Pompey stretch their lead at the top of the League One standings following Luton’s goalless draw against Barnsley.