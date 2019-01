Have your say

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

The Blues led 1-0 at half-time following Jamal Lowe’s finish from close range on eight minutes.

Kwesi Appiah equalised for the Dons with 15 minutes remaining.

However, Ronan Curtis’ towering header on 80 minutes restored Pompey’s lead and handed the league leaders another vital three points.

Pictures: Joe Pepler