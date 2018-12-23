Portsmouth 3-1 Sunderland: they said what?

Pompey will have plenty to celebrate this Christmas following their 3-1 win over Sunderland at Fratton Park.

Goals from Evans, Curtis and Ben Thompson secured the victory for Kenny Jackett’s side, who maintained their four-point lead at the top of League One.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett on the sideline with Jack Ross

Here’s what those closest to the action said about the match.

Kenny Jackett

We deserved the three goals and could have had more.

‘We did stay in control of the play, which is what you want against 10-men, it doesn’t always happen, particularly when you have a lead, but for us we really pushed on from that point and created a high number of chances.

‘We took three of them, which got us the win, and capitalised on a man advantage, which is good to see and not as easy as you always think.’

Oli Hawkins

We’re all happy and there’s a good feeling among the lads.

‘When we got the third goal it felt like there was no coming back for them.

‘It felt like the game was over and it was brilliant.’

Jack Ross – Sunderland manager

‘We were very controlled first half, and had a group in there at halftime who believed they would replicate that second half and go on to win the game.

‘You are playing against a team who are top of the table and in their own stadium, going down to ten men will have an impact.

‘I get the benefit of watching incidents again, the red card I would argue isn’t a red, under the new guidelines, there is no genuine attempt to win the ball but there was no attempt to bring him down, it is a coming together. It is a penalty kick.’

Neil Allen – The News’ chief sports reporter

‘Pompey roared into Christmas with an emphatic victory over promotion rivals Sunderland.

‘The sending off of the visitors' Glenn Loovens prised open a tight contest at the start of the second half - and from that point Kenny Jackett's men were devastating.

‘The 3-1 victory could have been even more empathic during that outstanding second period.

‘And, at the halfway point, the Blues continue to look worthy of the league-leaders' mantle.’

Jordan Cross – Pompey r eport

‘Pompey sent out an emphatic message to the rest of League One after brushing side promotion rivals Sunderland.

‘The Blues took the upper hand in the title race with a forceful second-half showing in front of Fratton Park's biggest crowd for seven years.

‘The game swung on the excellent Oli Hawkins being hauled down by Glen Loovens after the restart.

‘The inevitable red card duly followed and Gareth Evans emphatically dispatched the spot-kick.

‘Two more goals followed for Kenny Jackett's men and there could have been more on a day to savour at the start of the festive period.’