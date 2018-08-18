Portsmouth 4-1 Oxford United

Have your say

Pompey maintained their perfect start to the League One season by putting Oxford United to the sword at Fratton Park.

A double from Jamal Lowe, a strike from Gareth Evans, and a Rob Dickie own goal delivered Kenny Jackett's side a stylish 4-1 victory.

Jack Whatmough netted an own goal to give Karl Robinson's side a consolation at the death.

But Pompey, who scored all their goals in a scintillating second-half showing, were the much better side throughout and thoroughly deserved their win.

On 23 minutes, Oli Hawkins won the hosts a penalty when he was brought down by former Blues target Jamie Hanson inside the box.

Evans stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his effort lacked conviction and visiting keeper Jonathan Mitchell made a comfortable save.

But the stand-in skipper made amends for the miss by giving Pompey the lead three minutes after half-time.

Hawkins would have been disappointed not to have steered Lowe's cross towards goal. But he kept his cool to tee-up Evans, who rifled home a left-footed finish.

The Blues doubled their lead in the 56th minute, with Lowe again the architect.

The winger's cross from the byline looked to pick out Evans, but Dickie steered his clearance into his own net.

After a lively display, Lowe was rewarded with a goal of his own to wrap up the three points for Jackett's men on 65 minutes.

Evans' corner was headed back across goal by Matt Clarke, with Hawkins helping the ball on for Lowe to flick a close-range shot past Mitchell.

Oxford did fight back after going three down, with James Henry and Marcus Browne both hitting the woodwork.

Karl Robinson's side grabbed a consolation when Whatmough could not adjust his feet and put Tony McMahon's cross into his own net in the 89th minute.

But that man Lowe grabbed his second goal of the game with a superb solo effort from 20 yards in stoppage-time.

It was a deserved three points for Pompey as they entertained the Fratton faithful throughout and moved up to second in the League One table.