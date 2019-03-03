Pompey thumped Bradford 5-1 to record a first League One win in nine attempts.

The Blues’ last league win came on New Year’s day but they will now be looking to embark on an unbeaten run to boost their promotion chances.

Gareth Evans and Ronan Curtis celebrate Pompey's opener

Here's what those closest to the action had to say about the match.

Joe Gallen – Pompey assistant manager

The first 10 or 15 minutes was close then after the 15th minute we really stepped it up and played some good football.

We passed the ball very well, passed the ball through the middle of the pitch – which we want to happen.

That enabled us to get the ball wide with overlapping and underlapping forwards.



Martin Drury – Bradford manager – via Bradford Telegraph & Argus

We’ve been saying it all season but there’s been a real soft underbelly to the group.

We’ve shown that we can create and score goals but we’re leaving ourselves too much to do.

I feel for the supporters. They are an unbelievable group and they deserve better.

Tom Naylor

It definitely didn't flatter us, we knew it was coming at home and we had more in our locker to get a few more.

That game had everything, drones, cuts, 10 minutes added time!

We have been due a win like this over the last few months and eventually it has come. Now we can only take confidence.

Neil Allen – Chief sports writer

Devastating Pompey destroyed an abject Bradford defence to finally get back to winning ways in League One.

Inspired by Ben Close and Oli Hawkins, it was a wonderful display from Kenny Jackett's men throughout.

It was reminiscent of their table-topping 2018 form - and a timely victory following eight league games without a win.

Suddenly the promotion bid is back on - and rivals will be looking over their shoulders.

Will Rooney – Pompey writer

This was the Pompey of old. The Pompey that ripped up League One in the first half of the season. The Pompey that so many were certain would be promoted.

Those shouting hoofball from the terraces remained silent.

The Blues constantly pierced Bradford's back four, with the attacking quartet of Oli Hawkins, Gareth Evans, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis looking back to their potent best.

They ran amok against a Bantams defence that just couldn't handle them.

A performance like this has been due after numerous encouraging displays in recent weeks.

Kenny Jackett's side have firmly let Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland know they're still in the race for the Championship.