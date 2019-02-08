Have your say

Haji Mnoga has earned himself a call-up to the England under-17 squad.

The Pompey Academy defender started on the bench in the Young Lions’ 3-2 friendly victory over France yesterday.

He’ll also be involved in England’s clash against Hungary on Sunday.

Mnoga’s international breakthrough comes after making his Blues first-team debut this season.

The former Trafalgar School pupil has featured three times for Kenny Jackett’s side during their run to the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

The 16-year-old made his senior bow in the 1-0 win at Crawley in October before playing against Tottenham under-21s and Peterborough.

Haji Mnoga. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey travel to Bury on February 26 for the right to face either Sunderland or Bristol Rovers in the final at Wembley.

Mnoga has also made 18 appearances and scored once for Mark Kelly’s Academy side this season.