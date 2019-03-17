Bradley Lethbridge netted his 12th goal of the season as Bognor were held at Enfield Town.
The Pompey Academy forward scored in the 74th minute of the entertaining 3-3 Bostik League premier division draw on Saturday.
The Rocks fell behind on eight minutes but former Blues midfielder Theo Widdrington – on loan from Bristol Rovers – levelled six minutes later.
In an exciting final 20 minutes, Lethbridge put Jack Pearce’s side in front when he turned a defender before slotting home.
Enfield hit back before Mason Walsh – the son of former Fratton favourite Paul – again moved Bognor in front.
But the hosts refused to be beaten and snatched a point with a scrambled goal three minutes from full-time.
Pompey Academy keeper Petar Durin made his debut for the Rocks, while forward Leon Maloney also featured.