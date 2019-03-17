Have your say

Bradley Lethbridge netted his 12th goal of the season as Bognor were held at Enfield Town.

The Pompey Academy forward scored in the 74th minute of the entertaining 3-3 Bostik League premier division draw on Saturday.

The Rocks fell behind on eight minutes but former Blues midfielder Theo Widdrington – on loan from Bristol Rovers – levelled six minutes later.

In an exciting final 20 minutes, Lethbridge put Jack Pearce’s side in front when he turned a defender before slotting home.

Enfield hit back before Mason Walsh – the son of former Fratton favourite Paul – again moved Bognor in front.

But the hosts refused to be beaten and snatched a point with a scrambled goal three minutes from full-time.

Pompey Academy keeper Petar Durin made his debut for the Rocks, while forward Leon Maloney also featured.