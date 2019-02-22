Have your say

Leon Maloney has moved to Bognor for the remainder of the season.

The fledgling forward has been in excellent form for Pompey Academy this season.

Maloney has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Mark Kelly’s young Blues.

The Isle of Wight ace was rewarded with his Pompey first-team debut in the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory at Southend last month.

Maloney has featured for the Rocks once already this season.

Blues striker Dan Smith has left Nyewood Lane to join Cork City on loan.

Leon Maloney in action at Southend. Picture: Joe Pepler

As a result, Jack Pearce has opted to take Maloney to Bognor in their push for Bostik League premier division promotion.

The Rocks boss told his club’s website: ‘Leon is highly thought of at Pompey and we're delighted to be able to have him with us until the end of the season.

‘Our relationship with Pompey is excellent and we look forward to helping to develop Leon, as we have with other players on loan.

‘Dan has gone to Cork City and overall he has done very well for us this season.

‘We wish him all the best in Ireland and look forward to seeing his progress.’

Pompey Academy striker Bradley Lethbridge is also on loan at Bognor, while Freddie Read and Joe Dandy have both featured for Pearce’s side this term.