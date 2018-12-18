Portsmouth Academy out to emulate Anderton, Awford & Co against Liverpool      

Have your say

History proves Pompey have already conquered Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup.

Now Mark Kelly’s promising youngsters are bidding to emulate the remarkable achievements of Darren Anderton & Co from 28 years ago.

Darren Anderton helped Pompey Academy defeat Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup in 1990

Tonight pitches the Blues’ youngsters against the Premier League force in the competition’s third round (7pm).

Unlike the March 1990 encounter which initially took place at Anfield and ended in a 2-2 draw, this FA Youth Cup encounter will be staged at St Helens.

However, it was the subsequent Fratton Park replay witnessed by a crowd of 4,285 that provided a memorable 2-1 triumph, booking Pompey a semi-final spot with Middlesbrough.

Beard’s side featured the likes of Anderton, Andy Awford, Darryl Powell, Stuart Doling and Micky Ross, who would later represent the first-team.

Among Liverpool’s ranks were Steve McManaman and Steve Harkness – and ultimately it took extra-time to separate the sides.

With a minute remaining, Doling found Anderton on the right and the winger’s cross struck Reds defender Jamie Robinson’s leg.

The deflection flew past keeper Ian Gandy and settled a hard-fought contest which seemed destined for a second replay.

However, there was still time for a free-kick from the visitors to bounce off the top of goalkeeper Alan Knott’s crossbar.

Earlier in the game, the immensely-promising Anderton had fired Pompey into a 54th-minute lead via a 20-yard free-kick.

Yet a leveller arrived from Harkness, running at the home defence before delivering a well-placed shot beyond Knott’s dive.

Defender Lee Smith had to be replaced by injury, as did highly-regarded attacker Ross, as the Fratton Park encounter headed into extra-time.

Then came the decisive moment when Anderton’s deflected cross settled the issue at last.

Anderton, of course, went on to represent Pompey 77 times, scoring 13 goals, before sold to Spurs for around £1.7m in May 1992.

He later made 30 appearances for England and featured in the 1998 World Cup finals.

Central defender Awford was a one-club player, amassing 371 games before retiring in November 2000 through injury.

The Pompey Hall of Famer later managed the club, keeping them in the Football League in 2014.

Now the next Blues crop will be seeking to enhance their own reputations against Liverpool.