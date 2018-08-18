Portsmouth Academy start campaign with defeat to Yeovil

POMPEY ACADEMY opened their Youth Alliance southwest division campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town.

Mark Kelly's side had a number of good opportunities at the Blues' Roko training base but could not put the ball away.

Josh Flint had the hosts' first sight of goal in the seventh minute, but his angled left-footed shot was well saved by the Glovers’ keeper.

On 11 minutes, the visitors threatened when a ball over the top wasn’t dealt with, but the Yeovil striker lifted his shot over the bar after being put off by onrushing Pompey keeper Leon Pitman.

Stan Bridgman had a golden chance to open the deadlock for Kelly’s troops in the 27th minute. James Whiting’s cross picked out the first-year scholar in space but he headed over the bar.

And Bridgman had another aerial opportunity a minute later but couldn’t get over Joe Dandy’s cross.

The Glovers threatened on 32 minutes when a fierce right-footed shot whistled past the far post, while Haji Mnoga should have hit the target with a header for Pompey moments later.

But Yeovil took the lead in the 52nd minute when Dan Nield’s wayward shot lobbed Pitman and found the back of the net.

However, the Blues responded well and Leon Maloney was denied an equaliser five minutes later. He rose to head Liam Kelly’s cross towards goal, but a visiting defender hooked the ball off the line.

The Glovers had a cross-cum-shot hit the bar on 65 minutes and while Pompey continued to press for a leveller they couldn’t find it.

Pompey Academy next host Newport County on Saturday.