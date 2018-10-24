Portsmouth Academy talents have spring in their step ahead of FA Youth Cup tie 

Kenny Jackett told how Portsmouth Academy go into their FA Youth Cup tie with a spring in their step.

The young Blues face Bristol Rovers in the opening round of the competition at Fratton Park tonight (7pm).

Pompey Academy forward Leon Maloney. Picture: Colin Farmery

It’ll be the first time many of Mark Kelly's fledgling talents feature at PO4.

Jackett has surveyed the youngsters’ preparations for their tie against the Pirates at the club's Roko training base this week.

The Pompey manager revealed the occasions has raised the scholars’ sharpness and feels they’ll relish playing at Fratton Park.

‘It’s always a big competition the FA Youth Cup, a very traditional one,’ said Jackett.

‘It’s a great chance for the boys. I was watching young lads on Monday morning and they had a spring in their step.

‘From their body language you could see they were a little bit sharper generally and it’s a great experience for them to play at Fratton Park.

‘It does (still mean a lot for the youngsters to play in the FA Youth Cup).

‘It does for everybody. It’s a great competition and doing well in that is something Portsmouth have done in recent years.

‘They’ve played some big games and I’m sure they’re all looking forward to the game.

‘It’s on a big stage in Fratton Park and will be a first taste of it for almost all of them.’