Eoin Teggart started for Northern Ireland under-17s today.

The Pompey Academy winger featured from the outset in his country’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Greece at Shamrock Park.

It was the second time the 17-year-old represented the Green and White Army this week.

He came off the bench in Northern Ireland’s 3-1 loss to Greece on Tuesday.

Teggart moved to Fratton Park from Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee last summer.

He’s made 11 appearances for Mark Kelly’s young Blues, scoring one goal.

Eoin Teggart. Picture: Colin Farmery

Teggart becomes the second Academy player to earn international honours this month.

Defender Haji Mnoga won his first England cap in their 0-0 draw with Hungary in Spain.