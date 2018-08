Pompey are set to sign David Wheeler on a season-long loan.

The winger is out of favour at Loftus Road following a back injury last season.

David Wheeler. Picture: PA Images

The 27-year-old signed for QPR last summer from Exeter City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

However, Wheeler made just 11 appearances and scored once, with injury restricting him during the second half of the campaign.

The Brighton-born attacker would be Kenny Jackett’s seventh signing of the summer.